The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Gabriel Moreno (.289 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starter Kodai Senga and the New York Mets at Chase Field, Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had three hits (going 3-for-4) against the Angels.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Kodai Senga TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

Moreno is hitting .271 with 10 doubles, two home runs and 12 walks.

Moreno has gotten a hit in 36 of 62 games this season (58.1%), with multiple hits on 16 occasions (25.8%).

He has gone deep in two of 62 games played this year, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.

Moreno has driven home a run in 20 games this season (32.3%), including more than one RBI in 6.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

In 15 of 62 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 27 .306 AVG .232 .333 OBP .279 .352 SLG .347 5 XBH 7 0 HR 2 12 RBI 14 23/6 K/BB 25/6 3 SB 1

