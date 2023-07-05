Gabriel Moreno Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Mets - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:30 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Gabriel Moreno (.289 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starter Kodai Senga and the New York Mets at Chase Field, Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he had three hits (going 3-for-4) against the Angels.
Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Discover More About This Game
Gabriel Moreno At The Plate
- Moreno is hitting .271 with 10 doubles, two home runs and 12 walks.
- Moreno has gotten a hit in 36 of 62 games this season (58.1%), with multiple hits on 16 occasions (25.8%).
- He has gone deep in two of 62 games played this year, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
- Moreno has driven home a run in 20 games this season (32.3%), including more than one RBI in 6.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- In 15 of 62 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|27
|.306
|AVG
|.232
|.333
|OBP
|.279
|.352
|SLG
|.347
|5
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|14
|23/6
|K/BB
|25/6
|3
|SB
|1
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Mets have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.50).
- The Mets rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (114 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Mets are sending Senga (6-5) to the mound to make his 16th start of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.53 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 30-year-old has a 3.53 ERA and 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings across 15 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .209 to opposing hitters.
