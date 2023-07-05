Geraldo Perdomo Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Mets - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:33 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Geraldo Perdomo (batting .212 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Kodai Senga. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Mets.
Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate
- Perdomo has 14 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 35 walks while hitting .278.
- Perdomo has picked up a hit in 39 of 69 games this season, with multiple hits 18 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 7.2% of his games in 2023, and 2% of his trips to the plate.
- Perdomo has driven in a run in 22 games this year (31.9%), including seven games with more than one RBI (10.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 44.9% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (7.2%).
Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|31
|.222
|AVG
|.347
|.326
|OBP
|.456
|.350
|SLG
|.516
|10
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|3
|14
|RBI
|19
|26/18
|K/BB
|18/17
|4
|SB
|5
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
- The Mets have a 4.50 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to surrender 114 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
- Senga gets the start for the Mets, his 16th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.53 ERA and 101 strikeouts through 81 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.53, with 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .209 against him.
