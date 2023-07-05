Jake McCarthy and his .412 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (91 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the New York Mets and Kodai Senga on July 5 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Mets.

Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

Kodai Senga TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Jake McCarthy At The Plate

McCarthy is hitting .253 with four doubles, five triples, two home runs and 15 walks.

McCarthy has gotten a hit in 31 of 53 games this year (58.5%), with at least two hits on 12 occasions (22.6%).

He has hit a home run in two of 53 games played this year, and in 1% of his plate appearances.

In 10 games this year, McCarthy has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in 21 of 53 games (39.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 23 .276 AVG .217 .309 OBP .337 .448 SLG .246 10 XBH 1 2 HR 0 5 RBI 6 24/5 K/BB 13/10 11 SB 6

Mets Pitching Rankings