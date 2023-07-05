Jake McCarthy Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Mets - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:31 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jake McCarthy and his .412 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (91 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the New York Mets and Kodai Senga on July 5 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Mets.
Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Jake McCarthy At The Plate
- McCarthy is hitting .253 with four doubles, five triples, two home runs and 15 walks.
- McCarthy has gotten a hit in 31 of 53 games this year (58.5%), with at least two hits on 12 occasions (22.6%).
- He has hit a home run in two of 53 games played this year, and in 1% of his plate appearances.
- In 10 games this year, McCarthy has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in 21 of 53 games (39.6%), including multiple runs twice.
Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|23
|.276
|AVG
|.217
|.309
|OBP
|.337
|.448
|SLG
|.246
|10
|XBH
|1
|2
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|6
|24/5
|K/BB
|13/10
|11
|SB
|6
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
- The Mets have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.50).
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (114 total, 1.3 per game).
- Senga makes the start for the Mets, his 16th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.53 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the right-hander went five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.53, with 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .209 against him.
