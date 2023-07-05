Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Mets - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:29 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. -- with an on-base percentage of .250 in his past 10 games, 69 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the New York Mets, with Kodai Senga on the mound, on July 5 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Mets.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Discover More About This Game
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate
- Gurriel is hitting .268 with 19 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 19 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 56th, his on-base percentage ranks 97th, and he is 26th in the league in slugging.
- Gurriel has reached base via a hit in 52 games this season (of 74 played), and had multiple hits in 18 of those games.
- In 17.6% of his games this year, he has homered, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Gurriel has picked up an RBI in 31 games this year (41.9%), with more than one RBI in 12 of those contests (16.2%).
- In 27 of 74 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|35
|.274
|AVG
|.262
|.329
|OBP
|.309
|.548
|SLG
|.440
|22
|XBH
|13
|8
|HR
|6
|28
|RBI
|22
|30/11
|K/BB
|23/8
|1
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
- The Mets have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.50).
- Mets pitchers combine to surrender 114 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
- Senga (6-5 with a 3.53 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mets, his 16th of the season.
- His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 30-year-old has a 3.53 ERA and 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .209 to his opponents.
