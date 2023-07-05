Lourdes Gurriel Jr. -- with an on-base percentage of .250 in his past 10 games, 69 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the New York Mets, with Kodai Senga on the mound, on July 5 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Mets.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

Kodai Senga TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

Gurriel is hitting .268 with 19 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 19 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 56th, his on-base percentage ranks 97th, and he is 26th in the league in slugging.

Gurriel has reached base via a hit in 52 games this season (of 74 played), and had multiple hits in 18 of those games.

In 17.6% of his games this year, he has homered, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate.

Gurriel has picked up an RBI in 31 games this year (41.9%), with more than one RBI in 12 of those contests (16.2%).

In 27 of 74 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 35 .274 AVG .262 .329 OBP .309 .548 SLG .440 22 XBH 13 8 HR 6 28 RBI 22 30/11 K/BB 23/8 1 SB 0

