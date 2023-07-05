On Wednesday, July 5, 2023, two of the league's top scorers -- Breanna Stewart (third, 22.0 points per game) and Brittney Griner (sixth, 19.8) -- take the court when the New York Liberty (11-4) host the Phoenix Mercury (3-12) at 7:00 PM ET on Twitter, YES, and AZFamily.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Mercury vs. Liberty matchup in this article.

Mercury vs. Liberty Game Info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Twitter, YES, and AZFamily
  • Location: Brooklyn, New York
  • Arena: Barclays Center

Mercury vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Liberty Moneyline Mercury Moneyline
DraftKings Liberty (-15) 164.5 -2100 +1100 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Liberty (-14.5) 164.5 -2000 +950 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Liberty (-15.5) 164.5 -1399 +750 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Liberty (-14.5) 164.5 -1500 +725 Bet on this game with Tipico

Mercury vs. Liberty Betting Trends

  • The Liberty are 7-7-0 ATS this season.
  • The Mercury have put together a 3-11-0 ATS record so far this season.
  • New York has not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 14.5-point favorites.
  • Phoenix has not covered the spread when an underdog by 14.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).
  • So far this season, eight out of the Liberty's 14 games have hit the over.
  • Mercury games have gone over the point total seven out of 14 times this season.

