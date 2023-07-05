Nick Ahmed Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Mets - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:27 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Nick Ahmed (coming off going 1-for-3) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Kodai Senga. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Mets.
Nick Ahmed Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Ahmed? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Diamondbacks Injury Report
|Diamondbacks vs Mets Betting Trends & Stats
|Diamondbacks vs Mets Player Props
|Diamondbacks vs Mets Pitching Matchup
|Diamondbacks vs Mets Prediction
|How to Watch Diamondbacks vs Mets
|Diamondbacks vs Mets Odds
Nick Ahmed At The Plate
- Ahmed is hitting .222 with seven doubles, two home runs and eight walks.
- Ahmed has gotten a hit in 22 of 43 games this year (51.2%), including five multi-hit games (11.6%).
- In 43 games played this season, he has gone deep in only two of them.
- In nine games this year (20.9%), Ahmed has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (7.0%) he had more than one.
- He has scored at least once 11 times this season (25.6%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nick Ahmed Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|22
|.328
|AVG
|.132
|.400
|OBP
|.145
|.448
|SLG
|.221
|5
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|6
|9/7
|K/BB
|23/1
|3
|SB
|1
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Mets' 4.50 team ERA ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to allow 114 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
- The Mets will send Senga (6-5) out for his 16th start of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.53 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out came on Wednesday, June 28 against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.53, with 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .209 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.