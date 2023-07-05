Sug Sutton's Phoenix Mercury (3-12) and Courtney Vandersloot's New York Liberty (11-4) square off at Barclays Center on Wednesday, July 5, starting at 7:00 PM ET.

Last time out, New York picked up an 81-66 victory versus Seattle. The Liberty were led by Breanna Stewart, who finished with 20 points, eight rebounds, six assists and five steals, while Vandersloot added 18 points, 13 assists, four steals and two blocks. Led by Brittney Griner (23 PTS, 57.9 FG%) and Moriah Jefferson (14 PTS, 7 AST, 2 STL, 54.5 FG%), Phoenix ended its last matchup losing 86-76 against Minnesota.

Check out the latest odds on this matchup and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. New to BetMGM? Use our link and promo code GNPLAY for a bonus offer for first-time players!

Liberty vs. Mercury Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Liberty (-1600 to win)

Liberty (-1600 to win) Who's the underdog?: Mercury (+900 to win)

Mercury (+900 to win) What's the spread?: Liberty (-14.5)

Liberty (-14.5) What's the over/under?: 164.5

164.5 When: Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: Twitter, YES, and AZFamily

Watch the WNBA live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Mercury Season Stats

In 2023, the Mercury are worst in the WNBA on offense (76.6 points scored per game) and third-worst on defense (85.8 points allowed).

Phoenix is the worst team in the league in rebounds per game (29.4) and seventh in rebounds conceded (34.9).

This season the Mercury are ranked fifth in the league in assists at 19.9 per game.

In 2023, Phoenix is worst in the league in turnovers committed (16.2 per game) and ninth in turnovers forced (12.5).

The Mercury are ninth in the league in 3-pointers made (6.4 per game) and third-worst in 3-point percentage (30.4%).

Defensively, Phoenix is ninth in the WNBA in 3-pointers allowed per game at 7.7. It is seventh in 3-point percentage conceded at 33.9%.

Ready to put your picks to the test? Use code GNPLAY at this link to get a bonus offer for new players at BetMGM.

Mercury Home/Away Splits

In 2023 the Mercury are averaging more points at home (77.9 per game) than away (75.1). And they are conceding less at home (82.9) than on the road (89.1).

At home Phoenix averages 29.9 rebounds per game, one more than on the road (28.9). It concedes 32.9 rebounds per game at home, 4.2 fewer than on the road (37.1).

This season the Mercury are averaging more assists at home (20.1 per game) than on the road (19.6).

At home Phoenix commits 16.8 turnovers per game, 1.2 more than away (15.6). It forces 12.3 turnovers per game at home, 0.4 fewer than on the road (12.7).

The Mercury make more 3-pointers per game at home (6.5) than away (6.3), and have a higher 3-point percentage at home (31.5%) than on the road (29.1%).

Phoenix allows fewer 3-pointers per game at home (7.1) than on the road (8.3), but concede a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.4%) than away (32.6%).

Mercury Moneyline and ATS Records

The Mercury have won two of the 10 games they've played as underdogs this season.

The Mercury have played as an underdog of +900 or more once this season and lost that game.

Phoenix's record against the spread is 3-11-0.

Phoenix has no wins ATS (0-1) as a 14.5-point underdog or more this year.

The implied probability of a win by the Mercury based on the moneyline is 10.0%.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.