On Thursday, Alek Thomas (.257 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Carlos Carrasco. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mets.

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Carlos Carrasco TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Alek Thomas At The Plate

Thomas has eight doubles, two triples, three home runs and nine walks while batting .217.

Thomas has reached base via a hit in 23 games this season (of 49 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 6.1% of his games in 2023 (three of 49), and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.

Thomas has driven in a run in 11 games this year (22.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 18 of 49 games this year, and more than once 4 times.

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 23 .244 AVG .193 .286 OBP .239 .385 SLG .313 7 XBH 6 1 HR 2 6 RBI 7 18/4 K/BB 20/5 2 SB 3

Mets Pitching Rankings