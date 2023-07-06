Carson Kelly Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Mets - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:28 AM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Carson Kelly -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the New York Mets, with Carlos Carrasco on the mound, on July 6 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Mets.
Carson Kelly Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Carson Kelly? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Carson Kelly At The Plate
- Kelly has a double, a home run and two walks while batting .175.
- Kelly has gotten a hit in five of 12 games this year (41.7%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in one of 12 games, and in 2.3% of his plate appearances.
- Kelly has driven in a run in four games this year (33.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Carson Kelly Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|5
|.042
|AVG
|.375
|.080
|OBP
|.389
|.042
|SLG
|.625
|0
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|3
|8/1
|K/BB
|5/1
|0
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Mets' 4.46 team ERA ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to give up 115 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
- Carrasco gets the start for the Mets, his 12th of the season. He is 2-3 with a 5.94 ERA and 39 strikeouts through 53 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Friday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 36-year-old has a 5.94 ERA and 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .271 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.