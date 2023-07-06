Corbin Carroll -- with an on-base percentage of .263 in his past 10 games, 107 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the New York Mets, with Carlos Carrasco on the mound, on July 6 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco

Carlos Carrasco TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

Carroll leads Arizona in OBP (.370), slugging percentage (.566) and total hits (87) this season.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 14th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 21st and he is fifth in slugging.

Carroll has gotten a hit in 57 of 80 games this year (71.3%), with at least two hits on 23 occasions (28.8%).

Looking at the 80 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 17 of them (21.3%), and in 5.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 37.5% of his games this season, Carroll has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 43 of 80 games this season, he has scored, and 16 of those games included multiple runs.

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 36 .280 AVG .313 .352 OBP .392 .540 SLG .597 20 XBH 21 10 HR 8 25 RBI 21 37/14 K/BB 29/16 8 SB 16

Mets Pitching Rankings