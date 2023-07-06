Thursday's game between the Arizona Diamondbacks (50-37) and the New York Mets (40-46) at Chase Field should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Diamondbacks taking home the win. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET on July 6.

The probable pitchers are Ryne Nelson (5-4) for the Diamondbacks and Carlos Carrasco (2-3) for the Mets.

Diamondbacks vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

  • When: Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
  • Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
  • How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Diamondbacks vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Diamondbacks 5, Mets 4.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Mets

  • Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

  • The Diamondbacks have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
  • Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Diamondbacks' last 10 games.
  • The Diamondbacks have entered the game as favorites 38 times this season and won 26, or 68.4%, of those games.
  • Arizona is 18-6 this season when entering a game favored by -135 or more on the moneyline.
  • The Diamondbacks have a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
  • Arizona has scored the sixth-most runs in the majors this season with 437.
  • The Diamondbacks have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.39).

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
June 30 @ Angels W 6-2 Tommy Henry vs Griffin Canning
July 1 @ Angels W 3-1 Ryne Nelson vs Tyler Anderson
July 2 @ Angels L 5-2 Zac Gallen vs Reid Detmers
July 4 Mets L 8-5 Zach Davies vs Max Scherzer
July 5 Mets L 2-1 Tommy Henry vs Kodai Senga
July 6 Mets - Ryne Nelson vs Carlos Carrasco
July 7 Pirates - Ryne Nelson vs Rich Hill
July 8 Pirates - Zac Gallen vs Mitch Keller
July 9 Pirates - Zach Davies vs Luis Ortiz
July 14 @ Blue Jays - TBA vs TBA
July 15 @ Blue Jays - TBA vs TBA

