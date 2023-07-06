Thursday's game between the Arizona Diamondbacks (50-37) and the New York Mets (40-46) at Chase Field should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Diamondbacks taking home the win. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET on July 6.

The probable pitchers are Ryne Nelson (5-4) for the Diamondbacks and Carlos Carrasco (2-3) for the Mets.

Diamondbacks vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Diamondbacks vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Diamondbacks 5, Mets 4.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

The Diamondbacks have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Diamondbacks' last 10 games.

The Diamondbacks have entered the game as favorites 38 times this season and won 26, or 68.4%, of those games.

Arizona is 18-6 this season when entering a game favored by -135 or more on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Arizona has scored the sixth-most runs in the majors this season with 437.

The Diamondbacks have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.39).

Diamondbacks Schedule