Corbin Carroll and Pete Alonso will be among the star attractions when the Arizona Diamondbacks face the New York Mets on Thursday at 9:40 PM ET, at Chase Field.

Diamondbacks vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 12th in MLB play with 102 total home runs.

Arizona ranks sixth in MLB, slugging .432.

The Diamondbacks have the seventh-best batting average in the league (.260).

Arizona has the No. 6 offense in MLB play, scoring five runs per game (437 total runs).

The Diamondbacks' .327 on-base percentage ranks ninth-best in baseball.

The Diamondbacks strike out 7.8 times per game, the fourth-fewest average in MLB.

Arizona's pitching staff is 21st in the majors with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

Arizona has a 4.39 team ERA that ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Diamondbacks combine for the 19th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.325).

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

The Diamondbacks are sending Ryne Nelson (5-4) to the mound for his 18th start of the season. He is 5-4 with a 4.67 ERA and 64 strikeouts through 90 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw 7 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.

Nelson is trying to build upon a second-game quality start streak in this matchup.

Nelson will try to build on a four-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.3 innings per outing).

In two of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 6/30/2023 Angels W 6-2 Away Tommy Henry Griffin Canning 7/1/2023 Angels W 3-1 Away Ryne Nelson Tyler Anderson 7/2/2023 Angels L 5-2 Away Zac Gallen Reid Detmers 7/4/2023 Mets L 8-5 Home Zach Davies Max Scherzer 7/5/2023 Mets L 2-1 Home Tommy Henry Kodai Senga 7/6/2023 Mets - Home Ryne Nelson Carlos Carrasco 7/7/2023 Pirates - Home Ryne Nelson Rich Hill 7/8/2023 Pirates - Home Zac Gallen Mitch Keller 7/9/2023 Pirates - Home Zach Davies Luis Ortiz 7/14/2023 Blue Jays - Away - - 7/15/2023 Blue Jays - Away - -

