Top Player Prop Bets for Diamondbacks vs. Mets on July 6, 2023
You can find player prop bet odds for Corbin Carroll, Pete Alonso and others on the Arizona Diamondbacks and New York Mets heading into their matchup at 9:40 PM ET on Thursday at Chase Field.
Diamondbacks vs. Mets Game Info
- When: Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks
Ryne Nelson Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Nelson Stats
- The Diamondbacks' Ryne Nelson (5-4) will make his 18th start of the season.
- He's going for his third straight quality start.
- Nelson has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- In 17 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 25-year-old's 4.67 ERA ranks 52nd, 1.379 WHIP ranks 50th, and 6.4 K/9 ranks 56th.
Nelson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Angels
|Jul. 1
|7.1
|3
|1
|1
|6
|1
|at Giants
|Jun. 25
|7.0
|3
|1
|1
|6
|2
|at Brewers
|Jun. 20
|5.0
|6
|3
|3
|6
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jun. 15
|4.0
|10
|5
|5
|5
|2
|at Tigers
|Jun. 10
|5.2
|4
|0
|0
|4
|2
Corbin Carroll Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Carroll Stats
- Carroll has recorded 87 hits with 20 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 30 walks. He has driven in 46 runs with 24 stolen bases.
- He's slashed .295/.370/.566 on the year.
- Carroll will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .267 with a home run, a walk and two RBI.
Carroll Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Mets
|Jul. 5
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Mets
|Jul. 4
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|at Angels
|Jul. 2
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rays
|Jun. 29
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rays
|Jun. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
MLB Props Today: New York Mets
Pete Alonso Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Alonso Stats
- Alonso has seven doubles, a triple, 25 home runs, 31 walks and 58 RBI (62 total hits). He's also stolen three bases.
- He has a .214/.307/.503 slash line on the season.
Alonso Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Diamondbacks
|Jul. 5
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Jul. 4
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jul. 2
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|3
|6
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jul. 1
|0-for-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jun. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Francisco Lindor Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Lindor Stats
- Francisco Lindor has 71 hits with 20 doubles, 17 home runs, 35 walks and 56 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.
- He has a slash line of .221/.307/.442 so far this season.
Lindor Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Diamondbacks
|Jul. 5
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Jul. 4
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Giants
|Jul. 2
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jul. 1
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jun. 30
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
