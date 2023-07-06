You can find player prop bet odds for Corbin Carroll, Pete Alonso and others on the Arizona Diamondbacks and New York Mets heading into their matchup at 9:40 PM ET on Thursday at Chase Field.

Diamondbacks vs. Mets Game Info

When: Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Nelson Stats

The Diamondbacks' Ryne Nelson (5-4) will make his 18th start of the season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Nelson has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 17 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 25-year-old's 4.67 ERA ranks 52nd, 1.379 WHIP ranks 50th, and 6.4 K/9 ranks 56th.

Nelson Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Angels Jul. 1 7.1 3 1 1 6 1 at Giants Jun. 25 7.0 3 1 1 6 2 at Brewers Jun. 20 5.0 6 3 3 6 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 15 4.0 10 5 5 5 2 at Tigers Jun. 10 5.2 4 0 0 4 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has recorded 87 hits with 20 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 30 walks. He has driven in 46 runs with 24 stolen bases.

He's slashed .295/.370/.566 on the year.

Carroll will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .267 with a home run, a walk and two RBI.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mets Jul. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mets Jul. 4 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 at Angels Jul. 2 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Jun. 29 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Jun. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Alonso Stats

Alonso has seven doubles, a triple, 25 home runs, 31 walks and 58 RBI (62 total hits). He's also stolen three bases.

He has a .214/.307/.503 slash line on the season.

Alonso Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Jul. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Jul. 4 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Jul. 2 2-for-4 2 1 3 6 0 vs. Giants Jul. 1 0-for-1 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Jun. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Lindor Stats

Francisco Lindor has 71 hits with 20 doubles, 17 home runs, 35 walks and 56 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.

He has a slash line of .221/.307/.442 so far this season.

Lindor Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Jul. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Jul. 4 1-for-3 2 0 1 2 2 vs. Giants Jul. 2 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Jul. 1 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Giants Jun. 30 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

