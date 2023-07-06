On Thursday, Emmanuel Rivera (.214 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 121 points below season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Carlos Carrasco. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Mets.

Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate

Rivera is batting .309 with 10 doubles, a home run and seven walks.

In 28 of 44 games this year (63.6%) Rivera has had a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (34.1%).

He has homered in only one game this season.

Rivera has had an RBI in 15 games this season (34.1%), including four multi-RBI outings (9.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 20 times this year (45.5%), including five games with multiple runs (11.4%).

Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 22 .284 AVG .333 .280 OBP .384 .365 SLG .423 4 XBH 7 1 HR 0 6 RBI 14 13/0 K/BB 17/7 0 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings