Emmanuel Rivera Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Mets - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:25 PM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
On Thursday, Emmanuel Rivera (.214 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 121 points below season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Carlos Carrasco. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Mets.
Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate
- Rivera is batting .309 with 10 doubles, a home run and seven walks.
- In 28 of 44 games this year (63.6%) Rivera has had a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (34.1%).
- He has homered in only one game this season.
- Rivera has had an RBI in 15 games this season (34.1%), including four multi-RBI outings (9.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 20 times this year (45.5%), including five games with multiple runs (11.4%).
Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|22
|.284
|AVG
|.333
|.280
|OBP
|.384
|.365
|SLG
|.423
|4
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|14
|13/0
|K/BB
|17/7
|0
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 12th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.46).
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (115 total, 1.3 per game).
- Carrasco (2-3) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his 12th start of the season. He has a 5.94 ERA in 53 2/3 innings pitched, with 39 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 36-year-old has put together a 5.94 ERA and 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings across 11 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .271 to his opponents.
