Gabriel Moreno Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Mets - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:25 PM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Gabriel Moreno is available when the Arizona Diamondbacks battle Carlos Carrasco and the New York Mets at Chase Field Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since July 1, when he went 3-for-4 against the Angels.
Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Gabriel Moreno At The Plate
- Moreno has 10 doubles, two home runs and 12 walks while batting .271.
- Moreno has gotten a hit in 36 of 62 games this year (58.1%), including 16 multi-hit games (25.8%).
- In 62 games played this season, he has homered in just two of them.
- Moreno has picked up an RBI in 20 games this year (32.3%), with two or more RBI in four of those contests (6.5%).
- In 15 of 62 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|27
|.306
|AVG
|.232
|.333
|OBP
|.279
|.352
|SLG
|.347
|5
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|14
|23/6
|K/BB
|25/6
|3
|SB
|1
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
- The Mets have a 4.46 team ERA that ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (115 total, 1.3 per game).
- Carrasco (2-3) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 5.94 ERA in 53 2/3 innings pitched, with 39 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Friday against the San Francisco Giants, the righty went five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 36-year-old has an ERA of 5.94, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .271 batting average against him.
