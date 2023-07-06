Gabriel Moreno is available when the Arizona Diamondbacks battle Carlos Carrasco and the New York Mets at Chase Field Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since July 1, when he went 3-for-4 against the Angels.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

  • Moreno has 10 doubles, two home runs and 12 walks while batting .271.
  • Moreno has gotten a hit in 36 of 62 games this year (58.1%), including 16 multi-hit games (25.8%).
  • In 62 games played this season, he has homered in just two of them.
  • Moreno has picked up an RBI in 20 games this year (32.3%), with two or more RBI in four of those contests (6.5%).
  • In 15 of 62 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
35 GP 27
.306 AVG .232
.333 OBP .279
.352 SLG .347
5 XBH 7
0 HR 2
12 RBI 14
23/6 K/BB 25/6
3 SB 1

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
  • The Mets have a 4.46 team ERA that ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
  • Mets pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (115 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Carrasco (2-3) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 5.94 ERA in 53 2/3 innings pitched, with 39 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent time out on Friday against the San Francisco Giants, the righty went five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 36-year-old has an ERA of 5.94, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .271 batting average against him.
