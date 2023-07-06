Geraldo Perdomo -- with a slugging percentage of .206 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the New York Mets, with Carlos Carrasco on the mound, on July 6 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco

Carlos Carrasco TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate

Perdomo is batting .278 with 14 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 35 walks.

In 40 of 70 games this season (57.1%) Perdomo has picked up a hit, and in 18 of those games he had more than one (25.7%).

He has homered in 7.1% of his games this season, and 1.9% of his chances at the plate.

Perdomo has had at least one RBI in 31.4% of his games this season (22 of 70), with more than one RBI seven times (10.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 31 of 70 games this year, and more than once 5 times.

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 31 .223 AVG .347 .324 OBP .456 .347 SLG .516 10 XBH 10 2 HR 3 14 RBI 19 27/18 K/BB 18/17 4 SB 5

Mets Pitching Rankings