Geraldo Perdomo Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Mets - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:35 AM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Geraldo Perdomo -- with a slugging percentage of .206 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the New York Mets, with Carlos Carrasco on the mound, on July 6 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Mets.
Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)
Explore More About This Game
Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate
- Perdomo is batting .278 with 14 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 35 walks.
- In 40 of 70 games this season (57.1%) Perdomo has picked up a hit, and in 18 of those games he had more than one (25.7%).
- He has homered in 7.1% of his games this season, and 1.9% of his chances at the plate.
- Perdomo has had at least one RBI in 31.4% of his games this season (22 of 70), with more than one RBI seven times (10.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 31 of 70 games this year, and more than once 5 times.
Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|31
|.223
|AVG
|.347
|.324
|OBP
|.456
|.347
|SLG
|.516
|10
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|3
|14
|RBI
|19
|27/18
|K/BB
|18/17
|4
|SB
|5
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have a 4.46 team ERA that ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- The Mets rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (115 total, 1.3 per game).
- Carrasco (2-3) takes the mound for the Mets in his 12th start of the season. He has a 5.94 ERA in 53 2/3 innings pitched, with 39 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Friday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the San Francisco Giants, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 36-year-old has a 5.94 ERA and 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .271 to opposing hitters.
