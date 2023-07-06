Ketel Marte -- batting .250 with three home runs, five walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the New York Mets, with Carlos Carrasco on the mound, on July 6 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Mets.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)

Ketel Marte At The Plate

  • Marte has an OPS of .864, fueled by an OBP of .364 and a team-best slugging percentage of .500 this season.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 25th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging.
  • Marte has reached base via a hit in 59 games this season (of 79 played), and had multiple hits in 22 of those games.
  • In 15 games this season, he has hit a long ball (19.0%, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish).
  • Marte has driven in a run in 29 games this season (36.7%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (15.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 44 games this season (55.7%), including 14 multi-run games (17.7%).

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
39 GP 39
.282 AVG .287
.361 OBP .367
.490 SLG .510
17 XBH 15
6 HR 9
19 RBI 25
28/17 K/BB 29/18
3 SB 3

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
  • The Mets have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.46).
  • The Mets rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (115 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Carrasco gets the start for the Mets, his 12th of the season. He is 2-3 with a 5.94 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 36-year-old has an ERA of 5.94, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .271 batting average against him.
