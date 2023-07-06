On Thursday, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (.256 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 60 points below season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Carlos Carrasco. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Mets.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco

TV Channel: MLB Network

Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

Gurriel is hitting .266 with 19 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 19 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 60th, his on-base percentage ranks 107th, and he is 29th in the league in slugging.

In 69.3% of his 75 games this season, Gurriel has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 18 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 13 games this year (17.3%), homering in 4.5% of his chances at the plate.

Gurriel has driven home a run in 31 games this season (41.3%), including more than one RBI in 16.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

He has scored a run in 27 games this season, with multiple runs six times.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 35 .268 AVG .262 .323 OBP .309 .537 SLG .440 22 XBH 13 8 HR 6 28 RBI 22 32/11 K/BB 23/8 1 SB 0

