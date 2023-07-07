Christian Walker -- .189 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Rich Hill on the hill, on July 7 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Mets.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Rich Hill

Rich Hill TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Walker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker is hitting .267 with 25 doubles, 18 home runs and 32 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 55th, his on-base percentage ranks 67th, and he is 13th in the league in slugging.

Walker has reached base via a hit in 53 games this season (of 84 played), and had multiple hits in 25 of those games.

In 20.2% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 5% of his trips to the plate.

Walker has had an RBI in 36 games this season (42.9%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (15.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 42 games this year (50.0%), including multiple runs in three games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 40 .272 AVG .263 .352 OBP .316 .563 SLG .469 24 XBH 19 11 HR 7 28 RBI 29 32/19 K/BB 31/13 2 SB 3

Pirates Pitching Rankings