Christian Walker Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Pirates - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 7:29 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Christian Walker -- .189 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Rich Hill on the hill, on July 7 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Mets.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Discover More About This Game
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker is hitting .267 with 25 doubles, 18 home runs and 32 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 55th, his on-base percentage ranks 67th, and he is 13th in the league in slugging.
- Walker has reached base via a hit in 53 games this season (of 84 played), and had multiple hits in 25 of those games.
- In 20.2% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 5% of his trips to the plate.
- Walker has had an RBI in 36 games this season (42.9%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (15.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 42 games this year (50.0%), including multiple runs in three games.
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|40
|.272
|AVG
|.263
|.352
|OBP
|.316
|.563
|SLG
|.469
|24
|XBH
|19
|11
|HR
|7
|28
|RBI
|29
|32/19
|K/BB
|31/13
|2
|SB
|3
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff is 17th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.40).
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender 90 home runs (one per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- Hill makes the start for the Pirates, his 18th of the season. He is 7-8 with a 4.60 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the left-hander went five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 43-year-old ranks 50th in ERA (4.60), 52nd in WHIP (1.383), and 35th in K/9 (8.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
