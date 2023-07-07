Corbin Carroll Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Pirates - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 6:25 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Corbin Carroll -- .229 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Rich Hill on the mound, on July 7 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Mets.
Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Explore More About This Game
Corbin Carroll At The Plate
- Carroll leads Arizona in OBP (.368) and total hits (87) this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 14th, his on-base percentage ranks 22nd, and he is fifth in the league in slugging.
- Carroll has picked up a hit in 57 of 81 games this year, with multiple hits 23 times.
- He has homered in 21.0% of his games this season, and 5.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Carroll has an RBI in 30 of 81 games this year, with multiple RBI in 12 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 53.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 16 games with multiple runs (19.8%).
Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|36
|.276
|AVG
|.313
|.348
|OBP
|.392
|.534
|SLG
|.597
|20
|XBH
|21
|10
|HR
|8
|25
|RBI
|21
|37/14
|K/BB
|29/16
|8
|SB
|16
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Pirates' 4.40 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (90 total, one per game).
- Hill (7-8) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his 18th start of the season. He has a 4.60 ERA in 94 2/3 innings pitched, with 88 strikeouts.
- His last time out was on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the left-hander went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 43-year-old ranks 50th in ERA (4.60), 52nd in WHIP (1.383), and 35th in K/9 (8.4).
