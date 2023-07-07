Friday's game between the Arizona Diamondbacks (50-38) and Pittsburgh Pirates (40-47) going head to head at Chase Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Diamondbacks, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 9:40 PM ET on July 7.

The Diamondbacks will give the nod to Zac Gallen (10-3, 3.15 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Pirates will turn to Rich Hill (7-8, 4.60 ERA).

Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 7, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Friday, July 7, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: BSAZ

Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Diamondbacks 5, Pirates 4.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

The Diamondbacks have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and have gone 1-2 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Diamondbacks' last 10 games.

The Diamondbacks have won 26, or 66.7%, of the 39 games they've played as favorites this season.

Arizona has entered five games this season favored by -200 or more, and won each of those games.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Diamondbacks have a 66.7% chance to win.

Arizona has scored 437 runs this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.

The Diamondbacks' 4.44 team ERA ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.

Diamondbacks Schedule