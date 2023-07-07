Rich Hill gets the nod on the mound for the Pittsburgh Pirates aiming to shut down Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

The favored Diamondbacks have -200 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Pirates, who are listed at +165. The over/under for the contest is set at 8.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Diamondbacks gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Odds & Info

Date: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Diamondbacks -200 +165 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

In three games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Diamondbacks have a record of 1-2.

The Diamondbacks and their opponents have combined to hit the over two times in their last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Diamondbacks' last 10 games.

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have won 66.7% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (26-13).

Arizona has played in five games as moneyline favorites with odds of -200 or shorter and won each time.

The Diamondbacks have a 66.7% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Arizona has played in 88 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 40 times (40-44-4).

The Diamondbacks are 6-4-0 against the spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 24-23 26-15 19-15 31-23 36-26 14-12

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.