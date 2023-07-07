On Friday, July 7 at 9:40 PM ET, the Arizona Diamondbacks (50-38) host the Pittsburgh Pirates (40-47) at Chase Field. Zac Gallen will get the nod for the Diamondbacks, while Rich Hill will take the hill for the Pirates.

The favored Diamondbacks have -200 moneyline odds against the underdog Pirates, who are listed at +165. The contest's total is set at 8.5 runs.

Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Gallen - ARI (10-3, 3.15 ERA) vs Hill - PIT (7-8, 4.60 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

The Diamondbacks have won 26, or 66.7%, of the 39 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Diamondbacks have played in five games as moneyline favorites with odds of -200 or shorter and won them all.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Arizona has a 66.7% chance to win.

The Diamondbacks have a 1-2 record over the three games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Arizona and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total two times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 67 games this year and have walked away with the win 28 times (41.8%) in those games.

This year, the Pirates have won four of seven games when listed as at least +165 or worse on the moneyline.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 5-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Evan Longoria 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+140) Christian Walker 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+120) Ketel Marte 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+155) Kyle Lewis 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+175) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+165)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +2500 7th 2nd Win NL West +240 - 2nd

