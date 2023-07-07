The Arizona Diamondbacks (50-38) and Pittsburgh Pirates (40-47) both enter Friday's contest on losing streaks. The Diamondbacks have dropped four straight, the Pirates two in a row.

The Diamondbacks will give the ball to Zac Gallen (10-3, 3.15 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Pirates will turn to Rich Hill (7-8, 4.60 ERA).

Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Probable Pitchers: Gallen - ARI (10-3, 3.15 ERA) vs Hill - PIT (7-8, 4.60 ERA)

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zac Gallen

Gallen (10-3) will take to the mound for the Diamondbacks and make his 19th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed five hits in seven innings pitched against the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.15 and 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .230 in 18 games this season.

He has started 18 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 10 of them.

Gallen has pitched five or more innings in eight straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 18 chances this season.

Zac Gallen vs. Pirates

The Pirates rank 20th in MLB with a .241 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 25th in the league (.391) and 80 home runs.

The Pirates have gone 8-for-19 with four doubles and five RBI in one game against the right-hander this season.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Rich Hill

Hill makes the start for the Pirates, his 18th of the season. He is 7-8 with a 4.60 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched.

The lefty's most recent time out was on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing three hits.

In 17 games this season, the 43-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.60, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .259 against him.

Hill is looking to collect his seventh quality start of the season in this matchup.

Hill will try to pitch five or more innings for his 10th straight start. He's averaging 5.5 frames per outing.

He has had one outing this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

The 43-year-old's 4.60 ERA ranks 50th, 1.383 WHIP ranks 52nd, and 8.4 K/9 ranks 35th among qualifying pitchers this season.

