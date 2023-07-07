Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers Today - July 7
The Arizona Diamondbacks (50-38) and Pittsburgh Pirates (40-47) both enter Friday's contest on losing streaks. The Diamondbacks have dropped four straight, the Pirates two in a row.
The Diamondbacks will give the ball to Zac Gallen (10-3, 3.15 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Pirates will turn to Rich Hill (7-8, 4.60 ERA).
Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV: BSAZ
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
- Probable Pitchers: Gallen - ARI (10-3, 3.15 ERA) vs Hill - PIT (7-8, 4.60 ERA)
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zac Gallen
- Gallen (10-3) will take to the mound for the Diamondbacks and make his 19th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed five hits in seven innings pitched against the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.15 and 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .230 in 18 games this season.
- He has started 18 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 10 of them.
- Gallen has pitched five or more innings in eight straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 18 chances this season.
Zac Gallen vs. Pirates
- The Pirates rank 20th in MLB with a .241 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 25th in the league (.391) and 80 home runs.
- The Pirates have gone 8-for-19 with four doubles and five RBI in one game against the right-hander this season.
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Rich Hill
- Hill makes the start for the Pirates, his 18th of the season. He is 7-8 with a 4.60 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent time out was on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing three hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 43-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.60, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .259 against him.
- Hill is looking to collect his seventh quality start of the season in this matchup.
- Hill will try to pitch five or more innings for his 10th straight start. He's averaging 5.5 frames per outing.
- He has had one outing this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.
- The 43-year-old's 4.60 ERA ranks 50th, 1.383 WHIP ranks 52nd, and 8.4 K/9 ranks 35th among qualifying pitchers this season.
