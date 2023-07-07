The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Emmanuel Rivera (.225 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 104 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Rich Hill and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Chase Field, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mets.

Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Rich Hill

Rich Hill TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate

Rivera has 10 doubles, a home run and seven walks while hitting .303.

In 28 of 45 games this season (62.2%) Rivera has picked up a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (33.3%).

He has gone deep in only one game this year.

Rivera has an RBI in 15 of 45 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 20 games this season, with multiple runs five times.

Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 22 .273 AVG .333 .269 OBP .384 .351 SLG .423 4 XBH 7 1 HR 0 6 RBI 14 14/0 K/BB 17/7 0 SB 0

