Emmanuel Rivera Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Pirates - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 5:23 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Emmanuel Rivera (.225 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 104 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Rich Hill and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Chase Field, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mets.
Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Discover More About This Game
Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate
- Rivera has 10 doubles, a home run and seven walks while hitting .303.
- In 28 of 45 games this season (62.2%) Rivera has picked up a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (33.3%).
- He has gone deep in only one game this year.
- Rivera has an RBI in 15 of 45 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 20 games this season, with multiple runs five times.
Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|22
|.273
|AVG
|.333
|.269
|OBP
|.384
|.351
|SLG
|.423
|4
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|14
|14/0
|K/BB
|17/7
|0
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff is 17th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.40).
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow 90 home runs (one per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
- Hill (7-8) takes the mound for the Pirates in his 18th start of the season. He has a 4.60 ERA in 94 2/3 innings pitched, with 88 strikeouts.
- His last appearance came on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the lefty tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 43-year-old's 4.60 ERA ranks 50th, 1.383 WHIP ranks 52nd, and 8.4 K/9 ranks 35th among qualifying pitchers this season.
