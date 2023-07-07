The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Evan Longoria (.429 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 118 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Rich Hill and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Chase Field, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mets.

Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Pirates Starter: Rich Hill

TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Discover More About This Game

Evan Longoria At The Plate

Longoria is batting .244 with seven doubles, 11 home runs and 14 walks.

Longoria has had a hit in 23 of 45 games this season (51.1%), including multiple hits eight times (17.8%).

He has homered in 24.4% of his games in 2023, and 7.3% of his trips to the dish.

Longoria has driven home a run in 16 games this year (35.6%), including more than one RBI in 8.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored at least once 20 times this year (44.4%), including three games with multiple runs (6.7%).

Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 22 .279 AVG .209 .320 OBP .303 .632 SLG .448 10 XBH 8 7 HR 4 13 RBI 9 24/5 K/BB 23/9 0 SB 0

