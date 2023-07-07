Evan Longoria Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Pirates - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 7:36 AM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Evan Longoria (.429 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 118 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Rich Hill and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Chase Field, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mets.
Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Evan Longoria? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Evan Longoria At The Plate
- Longoria is batting .244 with seven doubles, 11 home runs and 14 walks.
- Longoria has had a hit in 23 of 45 games this season (51.1%), including multiple hits eight times (17.8%).
- He has homered in 24.4% of his games in 2023, and 7.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Longoria has driven home a run in 16 games this year (35.6%), including more than one RBI in 8.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored at least once 20 times this year (44.4%), including three games with multiple runs (6.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|22
|.279
|AVG
|.209
|.320
|OBP
|.303
|.632
|SLG
|.448
|10
|XBH
|8
|7
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|9
|24/5
|K/BB
|23/9
|0
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Pirates have a 4.40 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (90 total, one per game).
- Hill makes the start for the Pirates, his 18th of the season. He is 7-8 with a 4.60 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the left-hander went five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, allowing three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 43-year-old ranks 50th in ERA (4.60), 52nd in WHIP (1.383), and 35th in K/9 (8.4).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.