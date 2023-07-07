Gabriel Moreno Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Pirates - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 6:25 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
On Friday, Gabriel Moreno (batting .189 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Rich Hill. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Mets.
Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate
- Moreno has 10 doubles, two home runs and 12 walks while batting .267.
- Moreno has gotten a hit in 36 of 63 games this season (57.1%), including 16 multi-hit games (25.4%).
- He has homered in two of 63 games played this year, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
- Moreno has picked up an RBI in 20 games this season (31.7%), with more than one RBI in four of them (6.3%).
- In 15 of 63 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|27
|.297
|AVG
|.232
|.325
|OBP
|.279
|.342
|SLG
|.347
|5
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|14
|24/6
|K/BB
|25/6
|3
|SB
|1
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Pirates have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.40).
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender 90 home runs (one per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
- The Pirates are sending Hill (7-8) out to make his 18th start of the season. He is 7-8 with a 4.60 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the left-hander went five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 43-year-old's 4.60 ERA ranks 50th, 1.383 WHIP ranks 52nd, and 8.4 K/9 ranks 35th.
