On Friday, Gabriel Moreno (batting .189 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Rich Hill. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Mets.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Rich Hill

Rich Hill TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Gabriel Moreno? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

Moreno has 10 doubles, two home runs and 12 walks while batting .267.

Moreno has gotten a hit in 36 of 63 games this season (57.1%), including 16 multi-hit games (25.4%).

He has homered in two of 63 games played this year, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.

Moreno has picked up an RBI in 20 games this season (31.7%), with more than one RBI in four of them (6.3%).

In 15 of 63 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 27 .297 AVG .232 .325 OBP .279 .342 SLG .347 5 XBH 7 0 HR 2 12 RBI 14 24/6 K/BB 25/6 3 SB 1

Pirates Pitching Rankings