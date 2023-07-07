Jake McCarthy Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Pirates - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 6:25 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Jake McCarthy -- batting .367 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Rich Hill on the mound, on July 7 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Mets.
Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jake McCarthy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Jake McCarthy At The Plate
- McCarthy is batting .254 with four doubles, five triples, two home runs and 15 walks.
- McCarthy will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .308 in his last outings.
- In 32 of 54 games this season (59.3%) McCarthy has picked up a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (22.2%).
- In 54 games played this year, he has hit a homer in only two of them.
- In 10 games this season, McCarthy has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In 21 games this season (38.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|23
|.278
|AVG
|.217
|.310
|OBP
|.337
|.444
|SLG
|.246
|10
|XBH
|1
|2
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|6
|26/5
|K/BB
|13/10
|12
|SB
|6
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Pirates' 4.40 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (90 total, one per game).
- Hill makes the start for the Pirates, his 18th of the season. He is 7-8 with a 4.60 ERA and 88 strikeouts through 94 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing three hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 43-year-old ranks 50th in ERA (4.60), 52nd in WHIP (1.383), and 35th in K/9 (8.4).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.