Jake McCarthy -- batting .367 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Rich Hill on the mound, on July 7 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Mets.

Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Rich Hill

Rich Hill TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jake McCarthy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jake McCarthy At The Plate

McCarthy is batting .254 with four doubles, five triples, two home runs and 15 walks.

McCarthy will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .308 in his last outings.

In 32 of 54 games this season (59.3%) McCarthy has picked up a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (22.2%).

In 54 games played this year, he has hit a homer in only two of them.

In 10 games this season, McCarthy has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In 21 games this season (38.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 23 .278 AVG .217 .310 OBP .337 .444 SLG .246 10 XBH 1 2 HR 0 5 RBI 6 26/5 K/BB 13/10 12 SB 6

Pirates Pitching Rankings