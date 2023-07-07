Kyle Lewis -- 0-for-2 in his last game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Rich Hill on the mound, on July 7 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Mets.

Kyle Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Rich Hill

Rich Hill TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Lewis? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Kyle Lewis At The Plate

Lewis has a double, a home run and two walks while hitting .138.

Lewis has gotten a hit in four of 10 games this season, but he has no multi-hit games.

He has homered in one game this year.

Lewis has driven in a run in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored in one of 10 games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kyle Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 6 .111 AVG .150 .111 OBP .227 .111 SLG .350 0 XBH 2 0 HR 1 0 RBI 2 3/0 K/BB 8/2 0 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings