The WNBA slate on Friday will see Brittney Griner and the Phoenix Mercury (3-13) visiting Napheesa Collier and the Minnesota Lynx (8-9) at Target Center, with the matchup tipping at 8:00 PM ET.

In Minnesota's last game, it defeated Indiana 90-83. The Lynx were led by Collier, who finished with 32 points and eight rebounds, and Kayla McBride, with 21 points and six rebounds. Phoenix lost to New York 99-95 in their last game. Diana Taurasi (23 PTS, 7 AST, 46.2 FG%, 5-9 from 3PT) ended the game as Phoenix's top scorer.

Lynx vs. Mercury Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Lynx (-175 to win)

Lynx (-175 to win) Who's the underdog?: Mercury (+145 to win)

Mercury (+145 to win) What's the spread?: Lynx (-4.5)

Lynx (-4.5) What's the over/under?: 163.5

163.5 When: Friday, July 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, July 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: ION

Mercury Season Stats

The Mercury are the worst team in the WNBA in points scored (77.8 per game) and second-worst in points conceded (86.6).

Phoenix is the worst team in the WNBA in rebounds per game (29.1) and seventh in rebounds allowed (34.6).

At 20.1 assists per game, the Mercury are fifth in the WNBA.

In terms of turnovers, Phoenix is worst in the league in committing them (16.1 per game). And it is ranked ninth in forcing them (12.6 per game).

In 2023 the Mercury are ninth in the league in 3-point makes (6.6 per game) and third-worst in 3-point percentage (31.3%).

Phoenix is ninth in the league in 3-pointers conceded (7.9 per game) and eighth in 3-point percentage defensively (34.6%).

Mercury Home/Away Splits

In 2023 the Mercury are averaging more points at home (77.9 per game) than away (77.6). And they are allowing less at home (82.9) than away (90.4).

Phoenix averages more rebounds per game at home (29.9) than on the road (28.4), and gives up fewer rebounds at home (32.9) than away (36.3).

The Mercury pick up 0.1 more assists per game at home (20.1) than away (20).

This season Phoenix is committing more turnovers at home (16.8 per game) than on the road (15.5). And it is forcing fewer turnovers at home (12.3) than on the road (13).

This season the Mercury are draining fewer 3-pointers at home (6.5 per game) than on the road (6.6). But they have a higher 3-point percentage at home (31.5%) than away (31%).

At home Phoenix gives up 7.1 treys per game, 1.5 fewer than on the road (8.6). It concedes 35.4% shooting from beyond the arc at home, 1.4% higher than on the road (34%).

Mercury Moneyline and ATS Records

The Mercury have won two, or 18.2%, of the 11 games they've played as underdogs this season.

The Mercury have not won as an underdog of +145 or more on the moneyline this season in six such games.

Phoenix's record against the spread is 4-11-0.

Phoenix has won once ATS (1-5) as a 4.5-point underdog or more this year.

The implied probability of a win by the Mercury based on the moneyline is 40.8%.

