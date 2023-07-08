After going 1-for-3 with a double in his most recent game, Alek Thomas and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will start Mitch Keller) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller

TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Alek Thomas At The Plate

Thomas is hitting .220 with nine doubles, two triples, three home runs and nine walks.

Thomas has gotten at least one hit in 48.0% of his games this year (24 of 50), with more than one hit eight times (16.0%).

He has hit a home run in 6.0% of his games in 2023, and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 11 games this season (22.0%), Thomas has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once 18 times this year (36.0%), including four games with multiple runs (8.0%).

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 23 .247 AVG .193 .287 OBP .239 .395 SLG .313 8 XBH 6 1 HR 2 6 RBI 7 18/4 K/BB 20/5 2 SB 3

Pirates Pitching Rankings