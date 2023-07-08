Alek Thomas Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Pirates - July 8
After going 1-for-3 with a double in his most recent game, Alek Thomas and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will start Mitch Keller) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Mets.
Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Alek Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas is hitting .220 with nine doubles, two triples, three home runs and nine walks.
- Thomas has gotten at least one hit in 48.0% of his games this year (24 of 50), with more than one hit eight times (16.0%).
- He has hit a home run in 6.0% of his games in 2023, and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 11 games this season (22.0%), Thomas has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once 18 times this year (36.0%), including four games with multiple runs (8.0%).
Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|23
|.247
|AVG
|.193
|.287
|OBP
|.239
|.395
|SLG
|.313
|8
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|7
|18/4
|K/BB
|20/5
|2
|SB
|3
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Pirates' 4.44 team ERA ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow 91 home runs (one per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- Keller looks for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Pirates, his 19th of the season. He is 9-4 with a 3.52 ERA and 125 strikeouts in 110 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the right-hander tossed five innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 29th in ERA (3.52), 25th in WHIP (1.145), and 15th in K/9 (10.2) among qualifying pitchers.
