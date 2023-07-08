Christian Walker Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Pirates - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 8:27 AM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Christian Walker -- with an on-base percentage of .256 in his past 10 games, 79 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Mitch Keller on the mound, on July 8 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Pirates.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Explore More About This Game
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker has 26 doubles, 18 home runs and 33 walks while hitting .267.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 54th, his on-base percentage ranks 65th, and he is 14th in the league in slugging.
- In 63.5% of his games this season (54 of 85), Walker has picked up at least one hit, and in 25 of those games (29.4%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a home run in 20.0% of his games in 2023, and 5% of his trips to the plate.
- Walker has picked up an RBI in 37 games this season (43.5%), with two or more RBI in 13 of those contests (15.3%).
- He has scored in 42 of 85 games this season, and more than once 3 times.
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|40
|.272
|AVG
|.263
|.353
|OBP
|.316
|.562
|SLG
|.469
|25
|XBH
|19
|11
|HR
|7
|29
|RBI
|29
|34/20
|K/BB
|31/13
|2
|SB
|3
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Pirates' 4.44 team ERA ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (91 total, one per game).
- Keller goes for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Pirates, his 19th of the season. He is 9-4 with a 3.52 ERA and 125 strikeouts in 110 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the right-hander tossed five innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 29th in ERA (3.52), 25th in WHIP (1.145), and 15th in K/9 (10.2).
