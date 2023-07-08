Corbin Carroll -- with an on-base percentage of .243 in his past 10 games, 126 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Mitch Keller on the hill, on July 8 at 4:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Pirates.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller

TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Explore More About This Game

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

Carroll has 89 hits and an OBP of .369, both of which rank first among Arizona hitters this season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 14th, his on-base percentage ranks 20th, and he is sixth in the league in slugging.

Carroll has picked up a hit in 70.7% of his 82 games this season, with multiple hits in 29.3% of them.

He has hit a long ball in 17 games this year (20.7%), homering in 5.3% of his chances at the plate.

Carroll has picked up an RBI in 31 games this season (37.8%), with more than one RBI in 12 of them (14.6%).

In 53.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 17 games with multiple runs (20.7%).

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 36 .280 AVG .313 .349 OBP .392 .530 SLG .597 20 XBH 21 10 HR 8 26 RBI 21 37/14 K/BB 29/16 10 SB 16

Pirates Pitching Rankings