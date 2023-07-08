Corbin Carroll Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Pirates - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 8:29 AM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Corbin Carroll -- with an on-base percentage of .243 in his past 10 games, 126 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Mitch Keller on the hill, on July 8 at 4:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Pirates.
Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Explore More About This Game
Corbin Carroll At The Plate
- Carroll has 89 hits and an OBP of .369, both of which rank first among Arizona hitters this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 14th, his on-base percentage ranks 20th, and he is sixth in the league in slugging.
- Carroll has picked up a hit in 70.7% of his 82 games this season, with multiple hits in 29.3% of them.
- He has hit a long ball in 17 games this year (20.7%), homering in 5.3% of his chances at the plate.
- Carroll has picked up an RBI in 31 games this season (37.8%), with more than one RBI in 12 of them (14.6%).
- In 53.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 17 games with multiple runs (20.7%).
Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|36
|.280
|AVG
|.313
|.349
|OBP
|.392
|.530
|SLG
|.597
|20
|XBH
|21
|10
|HR
|8
|26
|RBI
|21
|37/14
|K/BB
|29/16
|10
|SB
|16
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have a 4.44 team ERA that ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Pirates give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (91 total, one per game).
- Keller will try to secure his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Pirates, his 19th of the season. He is 9-4 with a 3.52 ERA and 125 strikeouts in 110 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the righty threw five innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 29th in ERA (3.52), 25th in WHIP (1.145), and 15th in K/9 (10.2) among qualifying pitchers.
