Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks will meet Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday at Chase Field, at 4:10 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 12th in baseball with 103 total home runs.

Arizona's .430 slugging percentage ranks sixth-best in MLB.

The Diamondbacks rank sixth in MLB with a .260 batting average.

Arizona scores the sixth-most runs in baseball (444 total, five per game).

The Diamondbacks are 10th in baseball with a .327 on-base percentage.

Diamondbacks batters strike out 7.7 times per game, the fourth-fewest strikeouts in the majors.

Arizona's pitching staff is 21st in the majors with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

Arizona has the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.43).

The Diamondbacks have the 20th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.330).

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Zac Gallen gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 20th of the season. He is 11-3 with a 3.04 ERA and 125 strikeouts through 118 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last outing on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the right-hander went seven innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.

Gallen is trying to collect his 12th quality start of the year in this matchup.

Gallen will try to pitch five or more innings for his 10th straight appearance. He's averaging 6.2 innings per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in five of his 19 outings this season.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 7/2/2023 Angels L 5-2 Away Zac Gallen Reid Detmers 7/4/2023 Mets L 8-5 Home Zach Davies Max Scherzer 7/5/2023 Mets L 2-1 Home Tommy Henry Kodai Senga 7/6/2023 Mets L 9-0 Home Ryne Nelson Carlos Carrasco 7/7/2023 Pirates W 7-3 Home Zac Gallen Rich Hill 7/8/2023 Pirates - Home Zac Gallen Mitch Keller 7/9/2023 Pirates - Home Zach Davies Luis Ortiz 7/14/2023 Blue Jays - Away - - 7/15/2023 Blue Jays - Away - - 7/16/2023 Blue Jays - Away - - 7/18/2023 Braves - Away - -

