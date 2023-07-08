Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks (51-38) will host Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (40-48) at Chase Field on Saturday, July 8, with a start time of 4:10 PM ET.

The Pirates are listed as +100 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Diamondbacks (-120). The contest's over/under is set at 9 runs.

Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Zac Gallen - ARI (11-3, 3.04 ERA) vs Mitch Keller - PIT (9-4, 3.52 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

The Diamondbacks have won 27, or 67.5%, of the 40 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Diamondbacks have gone 26-11 (winning 70.3% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Arizona has a 54.5% chance to win.

The Diamondbacks went 2-2 over the four games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Arizona and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Pirates have come away with 28 wins in the 68 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Pirates have won 25 of 59 games when listed as at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 4-5 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 7-2-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +2500 7th 2nd Win NL West +350 - 2nd

