The Pittsburgh Pirates (40-48) carry a three-game losing streak into a home matchup versus the Arizona Diamondbacks (51-38), at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

The Diamondbacks will give the ball to Zac Gallen (11-3, 3.04 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Pirates will counter with Mitch Keller (9-4, 3.52 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gallen - ARI (11-3, 3.04 ERA) vs Keller - PIT (9-4, 3.52 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zac Gallen

The Diamondbacks' Gallen (11-3) will make his 20th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed four hits in seven innings pitched against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday.

The 27-year-old has pitched to a 3.04 ERA this season with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 1.7 walks per nine across 19 games.

He has started 19 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 11 of them.

Gallen has nine starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 19 chances this season.

Zac Gallen vs. Pirates

The Pirates rank 21st in MLB with a .240 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 25th in the league (.389) and 80 home runs.

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Pirates in two games, and they have gone 12-for-44 with five doubles and six RBI over 10 2/3 innings.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Mitch Keller

Keller will look to grab his 10th win when he makes the start for the Pirates, his 19th of the season. He is 9-4 with a 3.52 ERA and 125 strikeouts over 110 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.52, with 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 18 games this season. Opponents are batting .232 against him.

Keller is trying to record his 12th quality start of the season.

Keller will try to pitch five or more innings for his 18th straight appearance. He's averaging 6.1 frames per outing.

He has made two appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

The 27-year-old ranks 29th in ERA (3.52), 25th in WHIP (1.145), and 15th in K/9 (10.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.

Mitch Keller vs. Diamondbacks

The opposing Diamondbacks offense has the sixth-ranked slugging percentage (.430) and ranks 12th in home runs hit (103) in all of MLB. They have a collective .260 batting average, and are seventh in the league with 785 total hits and sixth in MLB play scoring 444 runs.

Keller has pitched six innings, giving up two earned runs on three hits while striking out eight against the Diamondbacks this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.