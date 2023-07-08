Emmanuel Rivera Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Pirates - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 8:30 AM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Emmanuel Rivera -- with an on-base percentage of .225 in his past 10 games, 104 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Mitch Keller on the hill, on July 8 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Mets.
Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate
- Rivera is batting .303 with 10 doubles, a home run and seven walks.
- Rivera has had a hit in 28 of 45 games this season (62.2%), including multiple hits 15 times (33.3%).
- He has homered in only one game this year.
- Rivera has driven in a run in 15 games this season (33.3%), including four games with more than one RBI (8.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 44.4% of his games this year (20 of 45), with two or more runs five times (11.1%).
Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|22
|.273
|AVG
|.333
|.269
|OBP
|.384
|.351
|SLG
|.423
|4
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|14
|14/0
|K/BB
|17/7
|0
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff is 19th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.44).
- The Pirates give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (91 total, one per game).
- Keller will try to earn his 10th win when he gets the start for the Pirates, his 19th of the season. He is 9-4 with a 3.52 ERA and 125 strikeouts in 110 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the righty tossed five innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 29th in ERA (3.52), 25th in WHIP (1.145), and 15th in K/9 (10.2).
