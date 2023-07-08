Emmanuel Rivera -- with an on-base percentage of .225 in his past 10 games, 104 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Mitch Keller on the hill, on July 8 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Mets.

Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller

Mitch Keller TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Emmanuel Rivera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate

Rivera is batting .303 with 10 doubles, a home run and seven walks.

Rivera has had a hit in 28 of 45 games this season (62.2%), including multiple hits 15 times (33.3%).

He has homered in only one game this year.

Rivera has driven in a run in 15 games this season (33.3%), including four games with more than one RBI (8.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 44.4% of his games this year (20 of 45), with two or more runs five times (11.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 22 .273 AVG .333 .269 OBP .384 .351 SLG .423 4 XBH 7 1 HR 0 6 RBI 14 14/0 K/BB 17/7 0 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings