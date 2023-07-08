On Saturday, Gabriel Moreno (.278 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Mitch Keller. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Pirates.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

Moreno is hitting .269 with 10 doubles, two home runs and 14 walks.

Moreno has picked up a hit in 57.8% of his 64 games this year, with more than one hit in 25.0% of those games.

In 64 games played this year, he has hit a homer in only two of them.

Moreno has had an RBI in 20 games this season (31.3%), including four multi-RBI outings (6.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 15 times this season (23.4%), including one multi-run game.

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 27 .301 AVG .232 .339 OBP .279 .345 SLG .347 5 XBH 7 0 HR 2 12 RBI 14 24/8 K/BB 25/6 3 SB 1

