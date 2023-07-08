After the first round of the John Deere Classic, Garrick Higgo is currently third with a score of -6.

Looking to place a wager on Garrick Higgo at the John Deere Classic this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Garrick Higgo Insights

Higgo has finished below par on nine occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 15 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last 15 rounds.

Over his last 15 rounds, Higgo has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

Higgo has finished in the top five once in his past five appearances.

He has qualified for the weekend in four of his past five tournaments.

Higgo has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five events. During that same span, he's posted a better-than-average score three times.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 30 35 -6 267 0 16 2 2 $1.4M

John Deere Classic Insights and Stats

Higgo finished third on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,011 yards, 278 yards shorter than the 7,289-yard par 71 for this week's tournament.

The average course Higgo has played i the last year (7,280 yards) is nine yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,289).

Higgo's Last Time Out

Higgo was in the 38th percentile on par 3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, with an average of 3.06 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 3.88-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic was strong, putting him in the 81st percentile of the field.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Higgo was better than 47% of the competitors (averaging 4.50 strokes).

Higgo recorded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (the other participants averaged 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Higgo carded three bogeys or worse (the tournament average was 1.9).

Higgo's 11 birdies or better on par-4s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic were more than the field average of 5.9.

At that most recent outing, Higgo's par-4 performance (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse six times (worse than the field average, 4.4).

Higgo ended the Rocket Mortgage Classic registering a birdie or better on 10 par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 6.2 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Higgo carded one bogey or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.8.

John Deere Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par: 71 / 7,289 yards

71 / 7,289 yards Higgo Odds to Win: +2200

All statistics in this article reflect Higgo's performance prior to the 2023 John Deere Classic.

