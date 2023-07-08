The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Geraldo Perdomo (.156 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Chase Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Mets.

Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller

Mitch Keller TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate

Perdomo has 14 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 36 walks while hitting .274.

Perdomo has reached base via a hit in 40 games this season (of 71 played), and had multiple hits in 18 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 7.0% of his games in 2023, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.

Perdomo has picked up an RBI in 22 games this year (31.0%), with more than one RBI in seven of those games (9.9%).

In 43.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (7.0%).

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 31 .218 AVG .347 .322 OBP .456 .339 SLG .516 10 XBH 10 2 HR 3 14 RBI 19 27/19 K/BB 18/17 4 SB 5

Pirates Pitching Rankings