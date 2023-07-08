Ketel Marte, with a slugging percentage of .417 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Mitch Keller on the mound, July 8 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Pirates.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller

Mitch Keller TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte has an OPS of .861, fueled by an OBP of .364 and a team-best slugging percentage of .497 this season.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 18th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage, and 25th in slugging.

Marte has reached base via a hit in 61 games this season (of 81 played), and had multiple hits in 23 of those games.

He has homered in 18.5% of his games in 2023 (15 of 81), and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.

Marte has had at least one RBI in 35.8% of his games this season (29 of 81), with more than one RBI 12 times (14.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 45 games this year (55.6%), including 14 multi-run games (17.3%).

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 39 .287 AVG .287 .362 OBP .367 .484 SLG .510 17 XBH 15 6 HR 9 19 RBI 25 29/17 K/BB 29/18 3 SB 3

Pirates Pitching Rankings