Kyle Lewis Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Pirates - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 8:30 AM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
On Saturday, Kyle Lewis (on the back of going 2-for-4) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Mitch Keller. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Pirates.
Kyle Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Kyle Lewis At The Plate
- Lewis has a double, a home run and two walks while batting .182.
- Lewis has picked up a hit in five games this season (45.5%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has hit a home run in one game this season.
- Lewis has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored in one of 11 games.
Kyle Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|6
|.231
|AVG
|.150
|.231
|OBP
|.227
|.231
|SLG
|.350
|0
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|2
|3/0
|K/BB
|8/2
|0
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff is 19th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates' 4.44 team ERA ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (91 total, one per game).
- The Pirates are sending Keller (9-4) to the mound to make his 19th start of the season as he goes for his 10th victory. He is 9-4 with a 3.52 ERA and 125 strikeouts in 110 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 3.52 ERA ranks 29th, 1.145 WHIP ranks 25th, and 10.2 K/9 ranks 15th.
