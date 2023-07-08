On Saturday, Kyle Lewis (on the back of going 2-for-4) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Mitch Keller. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Pirates.

Kyle Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller

TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Discover More About This Game

Kyle Lewis At The Plate

Lewis has a double, a home run and two walks while batting .182.

Lewis has picked up a hit in five games this season (45.5%), including one multi-hit game.

He has hit a home run in one game this season.

Lewis has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored in one of 11 games.

Kyle Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 6 .231 AVG .150 .231 OBP .227 .231 SLG .350 0 XBH 2 0 HR 1 0 RBI 2 3/0 K/BB 8/2 0 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings