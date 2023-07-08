Lourdes Gurriel Jr. -- with a slugging percentage of .641 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Mitch Keller on the hill, on July 8 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he collected three extra-base hits (3-for-4 with two doubles, a home run and four RBI) against the Pirates.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller

Mitch Keller TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Lourdes Gurriel Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

Gurriel is hitting .269 with 21 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 20 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 50th in batting average, 95th in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging.

In 53 of 77 games this year (68.8%) Gurriel has picked up a hit, and in 19 of those games he had more than one (24.7%).

He has gone deep in 18.2% of his games in 2023 (14 of 77), and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 32 games this year (41.6%), Gurriel has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (16.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 36.4% of his games this season (28 of 77), he has scored, and in seven of those games (9.1%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 35 .276 AVG .262 .331 OBP .309 .564 SLG .440 25 XBH 13 9 HR 6 32 RBI 22 34/12 K/BB 23/8 2 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings