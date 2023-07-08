Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Pirates - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 8:29 AM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. -- with a slugging percentage of .641 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Mitch Keller on the hill, on July 8 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he collected three extra-base hits (3-for-4 with two doubles, a home run and four RBI) against the Pirates.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Discover More About This Game
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate
- Gurriel is hitting .269 with 21 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 20 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 50th in batting average, 95th in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging.
- In 53 of 77 games this year (68.8%) Gurriel has picked up a hit, and in 19 of those games he had more than one (24.7%).
- He has gone deep in 18.2% of his games in 2023 (14 of 77), and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 32 games this year (41.6%), Gurriel has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (16.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 36.4% of his games this season (28 of 77), he has scored, and in seven of those games (9.1%) he has scored more than once.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|35
|.276
|AVG
|.262
|.331
|OBP
|.309
|.564
|SLG
|.440
|25
|XBH
|13
|9
|HR
|6
|32
|RBI
|22
|34/12
|K/BB
|23/8
|2
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Pirates have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.44).
- The Pirates allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (91 total, one per game).
- Keller (9-4) is aiming for his 10th victory when he gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his 19th start of the season. He has a 3.52 ERA in 110 2/3 innings pitched, with 125 strikeouts.
- The righty's last time out came on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 29th in ERA (3.52), 25th in WHIP (1.145), and 15th in K/9 (10.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
