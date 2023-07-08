Mark Hubbard is in 14th place, at -4, after the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run.

Looking to wager on Mark Hubbard at the John Deere Classic this week? Read on for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Mark Hubbard Insights

Hubbard has finished below par 11 times and shot 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 13 rounds.

He has carded a top-five score three times in his last 13 rounds.

Hubbard has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 13 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

In his past five tournaments, Hubbard has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.

He has qualified for the weekend in three of his past five appearances.

In his past five tournaments, Hubbard finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back twice. He carded a score better than average three times.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 31 28 -6 267 0 18 2 4 $2M

John Deere Classic Insights and Stats

In Hubbard's past six appearances at this event, he has finished among the top 20 two times, and his average finish has been 23rd.

In his past six appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend four times.

Hubbard finished 14th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

Courses on the Tour have played at an average length of 7,011 yards in the past year. This event will be held on a par 71 that registers at 7,289 yards, 278 yards longer than average.

The average course Hubbard has played i the last year (7,262 yards) is 27 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,289).

Hubbard's Last Time Out

Hubbard was above average on the eight par-3 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, averaging 2.75 strokes to finish in the 94th percentile of the field.

His 4.05-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic was poor, putting him in the 28th percentile of the field.

Hubbard was better than just 15% of the golfers at the Rocket Mortgage Classic on par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.51.

Hubbard carded a birdie or better on three of eight par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (the field averaged 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Hubbard had fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (1.9).

Hubbard's three birdies or better on the 20 par-4s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic were less than the field average (5.9).

In that last competition, Hubbard's par-4 showing (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 4.4).

Hubbard finished the Rocket Mortgage Classic underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (6.2), with three on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Hubbard had more bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (0.8).

John Deere Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par: 71 / 7,289 yards

71 / 7,289 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Hubbard's performance prior to the 2023 John Deere Classic.

