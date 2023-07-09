Christian Walker Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Pirates - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 7:24 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Christian Walker (.233 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 99 points below season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Carmen Mlodzinski. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Pirates.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Pirates Starter: Carmen Mlodzinski
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker is hitting .264 with 26 doubles, 18 home runs and 33 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 58th, his on-base percentage ranks 67th, and he is 15th in the league in slugging.
- In 54 of 86 games this season (62.8%) Walker has had a hit, and in 25 of those games he had more than one (29.1%).
- He has hit a home run in 19.8% of his games in 2023 (17 of 86), and 4.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 43.0% of his games this season, Walker has driven in at least one run. In 13 of those games (15.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 48.8% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 3.5%.
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|40
|.265
|AVG
|.263
|.346
|OBP
|.316
|.548
|SLG
|.469
|25
|XBH
|19
|11
|HR
|7
|29
|RBI
|29
|34/20
|K/BB
|31/13
|2
|SB
|3
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff is 19th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.40).
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up 92 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- Mlodzinski starts for the first time this season for the Pirates.
- The 24-year-old righty pitched in relief in his most recent outing this season, one of nine appearances so far.
- In nine appearances this season, he has put up a 2.61 ERA and averages 7 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .211 against him.
