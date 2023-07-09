On Sunday, Christian Walker (.233 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 99 points below season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Carmen Mlodzinski. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Pirates Starter: Carmen Mlodzinski

Carmen Mlodzinski TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker is hitting .264 with 26 doubles, 18 home runs and 33 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 58th, his on-base percentage ranks 67th, and he is 15th in the league in slugging.

In 54 of 86 games this season (62.8%) Walker has had a hit, and in 25 of those games he had more than one (29.1%).

He has hit a home run in 19.8% of his games in 2023 (17 of 86), and 4.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 43.0% of his games this season, Walker has driven in at least one run. In 13 of those games (15.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 48.8% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 3.5%.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 40 .265 AVG .263 .346 OBP .316 .548 SLG .469 25 XBH 19 11 HR 7 29 RBI 29 34/20 K/BB 31/13 2 SB 3

Pirates Pitching Rankings