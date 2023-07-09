Corbin Carroll, with a slugging percentage of .441 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Carmen Mlodzinski on the mound, July 9 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Pirates.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Carmen Mlodzinski

Carmen Mlodzinski TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

Carroll has 90 hits and an OBP of .372, both of which rank first among Arizona hitters this season.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 13th, his on-base percentage ranks 17th, and he is eighth in the league in slugging.

Carroll has reached base via a hit in 59 games this year (of 83 played), and had multiple hits in 24 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 20.5% of his games this season, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 38.6% of his games this year, Carroll has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 53.0% of his games this year (44 of 83), with two or more runs 17 times (20.5%).

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 36 .281 AVG .313 .356 OBP .392 .526 SLG .597 20 XBH 21 10 HR 8 27 RBI 21 37/16 K/BB 29/16 10 SB 16

