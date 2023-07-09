Corbin Carroll Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Pirates - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 7:29 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Corbin Carroll, with a slugging percentage of .441 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Carmen Mlodzinski on the mound, July 9 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Pirates.
Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Pirates Starter: Carmen Mlodzinski
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Corbin Carroll At The Plate
- Carroll has 90 hits and an OBP of .372, both of which rank first among Arizona hitters this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 13th, his on-base percentage ranks 17th, and he is eighth in the league in slugging.
- Carroll has reached base via a hit in 59 games this year (of 83 played), and had multiple hits in 24 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 20.5% of his games this season, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 38.6% of his games this year, Carroll has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 53.0% of his games this year (44 of 83), with two or more runs 17 times (20.5%).
Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|36
|.281
|AVG
|.313
|.356
|OBP
|.392
|.526
|SLG
|.597
|20
|XBH
|21
|10
|HR
|8
|27
|RBI
|21
|37/16
|K/BB
|29/16
|10
|SB
|16
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff ranks 19th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates' 4.40 team ERA ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow 92 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- Mlodzinski will make his first start of the season for the Pirates.
- The 24-year-old right-hander has nine appearances out of the bullpen this season.
- Opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of only .211 against him this season. He has a 2.61 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings over his nine appearances.
