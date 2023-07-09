Sunday's game features the Arizona Diamondbacks (52-38) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (40-49) matching up at Chase Field (on July 9) at 4:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-5 win for the Diamondbacks.

The Diamondbacks will give the nod to Zach Davies (1-4) versus the Pirates and Carmen Mlodzinski (1-1).

Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

When: Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Diamondbacks 6, Pirates 5.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 2-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, Arizona and its opponents are 2-8-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Diamondbacks' last 10 games.

This season, the Diamondbacks have been favored 41 times and won 28, or 68.3%, of those games.

Arizona has entered 13 games this season favored by -160 or more and is 12-1 in those contests.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for the Diamondbacks.

Arizona is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking sixth with 447 total runs this season.

The Diamondbacks have a 4.38 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Diamondbacks Schedule