Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 9
Sunday's game features the Arizona Diamondbacks (52-38) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (40-49) matching up at Chase Field (on July 9) at 4:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-5 win for the Diamondbacks.
The Diamondbacks will give the nod to Zach Davies (1-4) versus the Pirates and Carmen Mlodzinski (1-1).
Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: BSAZ
Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Diamondbacks 6, Pirates 5.
Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Pirates
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
Diamondbacks Performance Insights
- In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 2-2.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Arizona and its opponents are 2-8-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Diamondbacks' last 10 games.
- This season, the Diamondbacks have been favored 41 times and won 28, or 68.3%, of those games.
- Arizona has entered 13 games this season favored by -160 or more and is 12-1 in those contests.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for the Diamondbacks.
- Arizona is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking sixth with 447 total runs this season.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.38 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 4
|Mets
|L 8-5
|Zach Davies vs Max Scherzer
|July 5
|Mets
|L 2-1
|Tommy Henry vs Kodai Senga
|July 6
|Mets
|L 9-0
|Ryne Nelson vs Carlos Carrasco
|July 7
|Pirates
|W 7-3
|Zac Gallen vs Rich Hill
|July 8
|Pirates
|W 3-2
|Kyle Nelson vs Mitch Keller
|July 9
|Pirates
|-
|Zach Davies vs Carmen Mlodzinski
|July 14
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 15
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 16
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 18
|@ Braves
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 19
|@ Braves
|-
|TBA vs TBA
