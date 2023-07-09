Ketel Marte and Bryan Reynolds will be among the star attractions when the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET, at Chase Field.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks are 13th in baseball with 104 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.

Arizona's .429 slugging percentage is sixth-best in MLB.

The Diamondbacks have the sixth-best batting average in the majors (.259).

Arizona is the sixth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.0 runs per game (447 total).

The Diamondbacks rank ninth in MLB with a .327 on-base percentage.

Diamondbacks hitters strike out 7.7 times per game, the third-fewest strikeouts in baseball.

The pitching staff for Arizona has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in the majors.

Arizona has the 18th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.38).

The Diamondbacks average MLB's 20th-ranked WHIP (1.321).

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Zach Davies makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 11th of the season. He is 1-4 with a 6.52 ERA and 39 strikeouts through 48 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Tuesday against the New York Mets, the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Davies has registered two quality starts this year.

Davies will try to build on a three-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 4.8 innings per outing).

He has had one outing this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 7/4/2023 Mets L 8-5 Home Zach Davies Max Scherzer 7/5/2023 Mets L 2-1 Home Tommy Henry Kodai Senga 7/6/2023 Mets L 9-0 Home Ryne Nelson Carlos Carrasco 7/7/2023 Pirates W 7-3 Home Zac Gallen Rich Hill 7/8/2023 Pirates W 3-2 Home Kyle Nelson Mitch Keller 7/9/2023 Pirates - Home Zach Davies Carmen Mlodzinski 7/14/2023 Blue Jays - Away - - 7/15/2023 Blue Jays - Away - - 7/16/2023 Blue Jays - Away - - 7/18/2023 Braves - Away - - 7/19/2023 Braves - Away - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.