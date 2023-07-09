Evan Longoria and his .371 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (68 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Pittsburgh Pirates and Carmen Mlodzinski on July 9 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Carmen Mlodzinski TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Explore More About This Game

Evan Longoria At The Plate

Longoria is batting .237 with seven doubles, 11 home runs and 14 walks.

Longoria has gotten a hit in 23 of 46 games this year (50.0%), with more than one hit on eight occasions (17.4%).

He has gone deep in 11 games this season (23.9%), leaving the park in 7.1% of his trips to the dish.

Longoria has had an RBI in 16 games this year (34.8%), including four multi-RBI outings (8.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 20 games this year (43.5%), including multiple runs in three games.

Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 22 .264 AVG .209 .304 OBP .303 .597 SLG .448 10 XBH 8 7 HR 4 13 RBI 9 26/5 K/BB 23/9 0 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings