Evan Longoria and his .371 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (68 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Pittsburgh Pirates and Carmen Mlodzinski on July 9 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  Stadium: Chase Field
  • Pirates Starter: Carmen Mlodzinski
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)



Evan Longoria At The Plate

  • Longoria is batting .237 with seven doubles, 11 home runs and 14 walks.
  • Longoria has gotten a hit in 23 of 46 games this year (50.0%), with more than one hit on eight occasions (17.4%).
  • He has gone deep in 11 games this season (23.9%), leaving the park in 7.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Longoria has had an RBI in 16 games this year (34.8%), including four multi-RBI outings (8.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 20 games this year (43.5%), including multiple runs in three games.

Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
23 GP 22
.264 AVG .209
.304 OBP .303
.597 SLG .448
10 XBH 8
7 HR 4
13 RBI 9
26/5 K/BB 23/9
0 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
  • The Pirates have a 4.40 team ERA that ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combine to give up 92 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
  • Mlodzinski takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Pirates.
  • The 24-year-old right-hander has pitched out of the bullpen nine times this season.
  • Over his nine appearances this season, opposing hitters have a collective batting average of just .211 against him. He has a 2.61 ERA and averages 7 strikeouts per nine innings.
