On Sunday, Gabriel Moreno (coming off going 0-for-2) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Carmen Mlodzinski. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Pirates.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Pirates Starter: Carmen Mlodzinski

Carmen Mlodzinski TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Read More About This Game

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

Moreno is batting .267 with 10 doubles, two home runs and 15 walks.

Moreno has gotten a hit in 37 of 65 games this year (56.9%), including 16 multi-hit games (24.6%).

He has homered in two of 65 games played this year, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.

Moreno has had at least one RBI in 30.8% of his games this season (20 of 65), with two or more RBI four times (6.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 15 of 65 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 27 .296 AVG .232 .339 OBP .279 .339 SLG .347 5 XBH 7 0 HR 2 12 RBI 14 25/9 K/BB 25/6 3 SB 1

Pirates Pitching Rankings